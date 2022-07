STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A man will spend up to 61 years in prison after raping four women in Centre County.

Jeffrey Fields was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty earlier this year to rape, sexual assault, and related charges.

Fields raped four women between 2010 and 2017 in multiple locations in State College.

His DNA was found during each of the four investigations and was matched to Fields through existing genealogy records.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.