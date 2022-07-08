Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to snub Balmoral trip as Sussexes ‘too busy’ to visit Queen





There had been speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to spend time at the Queen’s summer retreat in Balmoral. It is thought that the invite was made during the couple’s fleeting visit to the UK last month for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. However, royal commentator Neil Sean told his YouTube channel that Meghan and Harry are set to turn down the invite.

Mr Sean addressed speculation about the Sussexes’ summer plans, as he explained that it was unlikely the couple would be spending time with the Queen at her Scottish royal residence. He suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “too busy” in Los Angeles to make the trip. It is also understood that the “real reason” behind the snub is that the Duke wants to avoid a “thorny” discussion about his upcoming tell-all memoir. He said: “According to that good source, even the allure of Balmoral with all that wonderful air, highlands, treats, and of course spending time with the world’s most interesting woman, in my opinion, seemingly they are too busy.” JUST IN: Meghan Markle apparently thrilled to be ‘cleared’ in Palace probe

He continued: “It looks like Harry and Meghan will have to politely decline the invitation to go to Balmoral to spend some time with our gracious monarch. “According to that source, the real reason is that as we know, Prince Harry is gearing up to release his tell-all book in the autumn. “This could prove really tricky and thorny, couldn’t it? “Because I’m sure that would be brought up as a topic, rightly so.

“And if of course you’re sitting opposite your grandmother and you have to explain exactly what you’re planning to do, or what you’re planning to say then it creates a very thorny situation. “So of course, Harry and Meghan have decided that the easy way out of this is to sadly not attend.” Penguin Random House claims that Harry’s memoir “will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”. Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan were spotted celebrating US Independence Day on the 4th of July with their son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen at a trendy ski resort in Wyoming, where Archie was seen clutching a US flag. DON’T MISS: Meghan and Harry have Palace aides ‘running scared’ [INSIGHT]

The Balmoral trip could have set up an awkward reunion with Prince William, who usually goes up to Balmoral in the summer to spend time with the Queen. The news may delight many in the UK, as a poll in June found a majority of Express.co.uk readers did not think the Queen should invite the pair to Balmoral. In a poll that ran from 11am on Tuesday, June 28, to 1pm on Thursday June 30, Express.co.uk asked: “Should Meghan and Harry be invited to Balmoral?” A total of 6,852 people responded the dominant response being “no”, winning by a landslide of 95 percent (6,523 people) Meanwhile, four percent (287 people) said “yes”, they should be invited to stay, and just one percent (42 people) said they did not know either way. READ NEXT: Duchess of Gloucester avoided royal wedding tradition

