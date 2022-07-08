NCIS theory: Nick Torres killed in Hawaii crossover as star drops ominous shooting clue

Torres then agreed to go on an undercover mission for a case involving cage fighting, which revealed he was battling with his mental health.

When he unexpectedly paired with someone bigger than him, the agent agreed to go head to head, however, the fight got so brutal Alden Parker (Gary Cole) was forced to step in.

After Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) remarked: “It looks like you’re trying to get yourself killed,” Torres responded: “Yeah, so? Who’s left to care, man?”

When McGee said: “Me,” Torres hit back: “Yeah, until you don’t,” which led him to ask: ”Where am I going? I’m not going anywhere.”