New Zealand, Australia PMs reaffirm renewed trans-Tasman relationship   – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K

Wellington, July 8: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met in Sydney on Friday for their first annual Australia New Zealand Leaders Meeting.

The meeting aimed to “further cement the close renewed relationship between Australia and New Zealand,” Ardern said in a statement.

The pair discussed cooperation and engagement in the Pacific region, climate change and the responsibility of countries to commit to ambitious climate change action among others.

The two met informally in Australia in June shortly after Albanese won the election.

