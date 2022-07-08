Newcastle set to enter race to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday’s national newspapers…

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle United are set to make a major plunge into the summer transfer market and enter the race to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

Chelsea are no closer to deciding on the futures – short or long-term – of youngsters Levi Colwill and Armando Broja, who both have multiple clubs interested in loan and permanent deals.

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is convinced free agent forward Paulo Dybala is “the only striker who can help them take a step forward.”

Omar Richards is set to become the next addition to Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest squad in a £10m deal from Bayern Munich.

THE SUN

Wayne Rooney could be heading back to DC United with reports suggesting he will become the next manager of the MLS franchise.

Arsenal are reportedly pushing hard to secure a deal with Lyon for midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Reports in Italy suggest Manchester United have a “free run” at signing Paulo Dybala after Inter Milan withdrew their interest.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are in the process of finalising their £45m deal to sign Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling but are yet to agree a fee for Nathan Ake’s return to Stamford Bridge.

THE TIMES

Erik ten Hag has spoken to RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey – who worked under the Manchester United boss at Ajax – about a £13m move to Old Trafford.

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League club whose player was arrested on suspicion of rape on Monday are reported to have known about the allegations last autumn but allowed him to continue playing.

Brentford will re-open their academy after Premier League clubs voted through a rule which dictates that all members must operate one by the start of the 2024-25 season – the Bees closed theirs and switched to a “B” team model for cost reasons.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are in the middle of a power struggle over transfers with boss Xavi desperate to keep hold of free agent Ousmane Dembele and sporting director Mateu Alemany championing Leeds United winger Raphinha, leaving both deals in a state of limbo.

Erik ten Hag was so impressed by training performances of Manchester United youngsters Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal that he added them to their touring party to travel to the Far East and Australia.

DAILY EXPRESS

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has revived a decade-long interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha according to reports in Italy.

DAILY RECORD

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has slammed Zak Lovelace’s decision to snub the offer of a contract and instead join Rangers in a move he claims is “a backward step.”

Celtic are turning their attentions to Maccabi Haifa midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani after missing out on Vinicius Souza, who is moving to Espanyol on loan from SK Lommel.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig is closing on a move to Italy after reports that Hellas Verona have agreed a £3m deal to sign him.

Ambitious fifth tier side Open Goal Broomhill have signed former Rangers defender Kirk Broadfoot.