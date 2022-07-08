Novak Djokovic sets up blockbuster Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon final after beating Cam Norrie

There were finally some ‘Nole’ cries to go with the Norries. When Djokovic broke at the third time of asking in the opening game of the third set it was clear the momentum had shifted.

The crowd, which included Wayne Rooney, sensed the match slipping away and – orchestrated by Norrie – let out a huge roar when he held his next serve. But Djokovic, into his stride now, broke again to pull clear and take the set 6-2.

Norrie’s point of difference is his stamina so the aim had to be to take the 35-year-old as deep into the match as he could.

With Norrie’s error count rising, the Serb broke in the opening game of the fourth set with the quality differential beginning to show but what you are guaranteed from the British No 1 is tenacity. He saved four break points in the fifth game as he clung on by his fingernails.

It wasn’t enough however as Djokovic served out to take the semi-final.