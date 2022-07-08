Premiere: St4r Navigates a Complicated Relationship on “3 Missed Calls”

Canadian artist St4r returns with a new music video for his recent single, “3 Missed Calls.”

Exploring the complexities of love, “3 Missed Calls” divulges the comfortability in being consumed by toxic habits. Produced by Just Ideas and Josh Polasz, the accompanying guitar mixed with bouncy 808s adds a sense of nostalgia to the track.

In the film noir-inspired music video St4r walks around in a daze, engaging in harmful vices like driving under the influence and hard drugs. He is later joined by his love interest, who further enables and influences his bad habits. Towards the end he realizes there is more peace and comfort in his own solitude and chooses to walk away.

“3 missed calls was inspired from growing out of a dead relationship. Getting over everything the other person put you through and becoming a better version of yourself,” St4r tells Complex Canada.

Watch the video for the track above, and stream “3 Missed Calls” below.