Princess Beatrice is ‘looking stunning’ in £550 Vampire’s Wife dress at Wimbledon today

Princess Beatrice, 33, attended day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships in London. The royal wore a pink and white dress by one of her favourite brands, The Vampire’s Wife. The £550 Falconetti floral-print ruffled silk dress finished just above the Princess’s knee, providing a perfect silhouette.

Beatrice’s sleeves reached her elbows and she could be seen carrying a tweed handbag.

The description on The Vampire’s Wife website says: “The Vampire’s Wife is certainly having a moment and you will too in this lightweight floral-print silk midi dress.

“Featuring should pads, ruffle trims and the classic Vampire’s Wife silhouette.”

Beatrice straightened her hair for Friday’s outing, which she wore tucked behind each ear.