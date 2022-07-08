Princess Beatrice is ‘looking stunning’ in £550 Vampire’s Wife dress at Wimbledon today

Princess Beatrice, 33, attended day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships in London. The royal wore a pink and white dress by one of her favourite brands, The Vampire’s Wife. The £550 Falconetti floral-print ruffled silk dress finished just above the Princess’s knee, providing a perfect silhouette.
Beatrice’s sleeves reached her elbows and she could be seen carrying a tweed handbag.
The description on The Vampire’s Wife website says: “The Vampire’s Wife is certainly having a moment and you will too in this lightweight floral-print silk midi dress.
“Featuring should pads, ruffle trims and the classic Vampire’s Wife silhouette.”
Beatrice straightened her hair for Friday’s outing, which she wore tucked behind each ear.
She accessorised with a big black pair of sunglasses as she sat in between her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Michael of Kent.
Beatrice’s handbag looked like it was made of straw with black handles on each side.
As the Princess does not have her ears pierced, she was not wearing any earrings.
Beatrice also opted against necklaces.
Fans of the Princess took to social media to praise Beatrice’s style at Wimbledon on Friday.
Instagram user @janleigh1965 said: “Princess Beatrice is looking stunning.”
Similarly @leonilawheeler19 added about Beatrice and Edo, saying: “Lovely couple!”
Another fan @dreamyyhomess wrote: “They are fabulous.”
