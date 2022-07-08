Queen sends heartfelt wishes to beloved cousins as they mark milestone with new picture





Her Majesty’s first cousin Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, is celebrating today his Golden Wedding Anniversary with his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. And the Royal Family Twitter account, which represents the Queen and other senior royals without their own social media handles, shared a congratulatory message for the happy couple.

It read: “Happy Golden Wedding Anniversary to The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester! “To mark 50 years since their wedding day, a new photograph of the couple has been released, taken in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace earlier this week.” Shortly after this message was shared, royal fans chimed in with their own best wishes for the Gloucesters. One Twitter user, Amanda Wheat, wrote: “Congratulations! You both look fabulous. Thank you for your service x”.

Claire McEwan said: “Happy Golden Anniversary to The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.” Royal watcher RoyalArjan said: “Two unsung heroes of the Royal Family. “They have dedicated their lives to be of service to Queen and country. “Always humble, quiet and dignified.” READ MORE: Meghan Markle apparently thrilled to be ‘cleared’ in Palace probe

And Matthew Sproule said: “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester!”. As noted in the Royal Family’s tweet, Prince Richard and Birgitte posed for a picture earlier this week, taken to mark the special day. In the portait, the 77-year-old Duke stood with his arm around his wife’s shoulder, who in turn smiled widely while donning an appropriately golden yellow shirt dress and gold chain necklaces. Danish-born Birgitte 76, held her glasses in her hand as she proudly wears a special brooch appointed on her dress. DON’T MISS

Designed by her husband, the piece of jewellery shows an entwined R and B – the royals’ initials. The Duke and Duchess met in 1965, as she was studying at the Bell School of Languages at Cambridge University. Prince Richard, who currently is 31st in the line of succession to the throne, was born fifth-in-line as the youngest grandchild of King George V. He was not meant to inherit his father’s title, as his elder brother Prince William of Gloucester was destined to become the next Duke.

However, seven weeks after Richard and Birgitte’s wedding, Prince William died in a plane crash, a disgrace which prompted the prince to abandon his promising career as an architect to take on royal duties. Over the past 50 years, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have been supporting the Queen and the Crown by attending official events and supporting charities. Prince Richard alone is associated with more than 150 associations and his patronages reflect his interests and professional past as an architect. Among the causes he supports there are humanitarian issues, heritage and built environment and military veterans.

On the other hand, Birgitte supports more than 60 organisations. Her interests include a wide range of topics, including sports and children’s wellbeing. She was recently spotted at Wimbledon due to her links with the Lawn Tennis Association. The Gloucesters have three children – the Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman.