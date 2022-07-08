School pupils demand refunds over ‘horrible’ meal at their prom





The Year 11 pupils were disappointed with their beef dinner and sticky toffee pudding served at Scarborough Spa, an entertainment venue in North Yorkshire, on June 30. The teenagers, who celebrated their time at nearby Scalby School, were each charged £35 for the event.

But Eddie Close, whose stepson attended the event, has called on the school to reimburse the ticket money, which also went towards juice and a DJ at the large venue. Scalby School told Yorkshire Live it has received both positive and negative feedback. The school asked any parents or students with concerns about the catering to get in touch. Scarborough Spa said the school had selected the menu and set the ticket price for the event. It added the meals were made fresh and that it was “disappointed” to hear that some did not enjoy the meal.

However, Mr Close said the students were only given the one meal option and that there was not a vegetarian or vegan alternative. Students also were not asked about their dietary requirements, it’s alleged. He shared the pictures of the meals on social media.

Mr Close, a chef by trade, said: “The vegetables weren’t cooked and hadn’t been peeled. And look at the gravy – how long’s that been left under a hot lamp? “I would never have dreamt of sending that out to a customer. “Everyone on my step son’s table tried it but couldn’t get half way through the plate.” He also criticised the sticky toffee pudding, which was the “wrong colour with a burnt brown sugar sauce by the looks of it”.

The picture of the meal received a number of responses from other parents and students who had been present that described the meal as “shocking”. Mr Close said that he felt that the venue had “taken advantage” of the young people by serving them the dishes, saying: “The week before they had a meal for Armed Forces Day at the same venue and by all accounts it was really nice so it’s not like they can’t do it. “It seems like they’ve gone ‘well these are just students’ and served up any old crap. “For many there this will be their first proper meal out with their friends.”

In response to the complaints, the school’s headteacher Chris Robertson said: “The 2022 Scalby prom was a fantastic event to finish the year off for our students. “We have used the Spa for a number of years for our prom and have never had any issues with the catering. “The feedback we had from a number of students on the evening was that they had enjoyed the event. “If any parents or students have any concerns about the catering, they are welcome to contact us directly and we will pass on their concerns to Scarborough Spa.”

A spokesperson for Scarborough Spa, said: “Our catering team prides itself on providing high quality food and drink and being able to work to whatever budget is set by our customers, which in the case of this event was the school. “The school also selected the choice of menu for the students. We did not set the ticket price for the event. “The meal was not microwaved. The beef was slow cooked and the meal plated under heat lamps, which is standard practice in the catering industry, to keep the food warm before it was served. The dessert was handmade on site on the day of the prom. “Although the pictures used on Facebook do not show the meal as it was originally served, we are disappointed to hear that some people did not enjoy their meal. “We would be happy to talk through these issues with the school team so we can address any concerns.”