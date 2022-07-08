Stranger Things Creators Respond To Cast, Fan Criticisms For Not Killing Off More Characters

In a new interview, the Duffer Brothers responded to a criticism from Stranger Things cast member Millie Bobby Brown made when Season 4 of the series hit Netflix–chiefly, that there are too many characters in the series, and the final season ought to thin the herd. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer pushed back at that sentiment–which is also echoed by some vocal fans.

Back in May, Brown told The Wrap: “Last night [at the premiere], we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off. The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones.”

Warning: Spoilers for the end of Season 4 of Stranger Things below.

But, the Duffer Brothers disagree. Said Matt Duffer recently, “What did Mille call us? She said we were ‘sensitive Sallies.” She’s hilarious. Believe us, we’ve explored all options in the writing room… We aren’t Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore [if you start killing off characters], because you do have to treat it realistically, right?” If you want to read more about the Season 4 finale–and information about which characters do die, and why–check out our deep dive.

In the same interview, the Duffer Brothers indicated that after Season 5 of Stranger Things, there are plans to “pass the baton” to a new showrunner for a spin-off–and that fans may get their streamlined cast wish fulfilled because the spin-off will only feature a “similar sensibility” and not any of the main characters.

The Duffer Brothers also have formed Upside Down Pictures, a production company that will create film and television projects as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Out of the gate, the company’s slate of new projects include that spin-off, a live-action adaptation of the popular manga Death Note, and a stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things.