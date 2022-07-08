Strictly judge hints new series could feature first gender-neutral pairing





The move to introduce a gender-neutral pairing would follow the success of its two same-sex couples including John Whaite, 33, and dance partner Johannes Radebe, 35 – who made it to the final last year. Shirley Ballas is the current head judge on the BBC dance competition which is set to air its new series later this year.

Shirley, 61, believes the show’s executive producer is exploring all options, after it was revealed that the BBC lists more than 150 different genders to its staff, reports The Mirror. She spoke about the new series whilst at the TRIC Awards at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel earlier this week, hinting at the possibility of a gender-neutral dance partnership. Shirley said: “Everything is possible. [Executive producer] Sarah James is always looking outside the box, and if it fits… I’m sure we’ll be seeing a lot of things you won’t be expecting.”

Sarah oversaw the pairing of boxer Nicola Adams, 39, and Katya Jones, 33, in 2020 – followed by Great British Bake Off winner John and his dance partner Johannes last year. Last month, it was revealed the BBC has trained staff in using people’s pronouns correctly. Non-binary celebrities who use they/them pronouns include singers Sam Smith, 30, and Demi Lovato, 29.

The popular BBC show is set to return later this year, with Tess Daly, 53, and Claudia Winkleman, 50, returning as hosts. The judging panel will remain the same as last year’s series. It means Anton Du Beke, 55, will return as a judge, following the official departure of Bruno Tonioli, 66, – who had previously been temporarily replaced by former dancer Anton.

The judging panel will also include head judge Shirley as well as Craig Revel Horwood, 57, and Motsi Mabuse, 41 – who will critique a new batch of celebrities on the show. It was reported recently that the show is set to ditch some of its Covid protocols, with a full studio audience expected to return and protective screens for the panel possibly removed. The first series of Strictly Come Dancing aired in 2004.





