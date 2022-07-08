Suspected Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Pleads Guilty, Scheduled to be Sentenced August 19

PULLMAN – The man believed to be responsible for multiple armed rapes in the Pioneer Hill area of Pullman nearly 20 nears ago has pleaded guilty.

On Friday, Dan LeBeau, Chief Deputy Prosecutor with the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Kenneth Downing pled guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of assault in the second degree with sexual motivation in a 19-year-old serial rape case in Pullman.

In November 2003, a woman reported to the Pullman Police Department in that she was raped at gunpoint in her home. Then, in March of 2004 two other Pullman women reported that when they got home early one morning there was a man in their home with a gun. He raped one woman and tied up the other one.

The Pullman Police Department conducted a very thorough and intensive investigation into both cases but no suspect was identified and the case went cold. However, officers never gave up during the 18-year period. The department pursued Forensic Genetic Genealogy, made possible with through funding from the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, and a profile was developed that led to Kenneth Downing. DNA from Mr. Downing was a confirmed match to the crime scene and he was arrested on March 17, 2022 in Spokane Washington

“The survivor’s remarkable courage and fortitude made this outcome possible,” LeBeau said. “I am grateful for their support of this resolution which will spare them having to recount their assaults at trial. I will argue for the maximum penalty allowed by law under his guilty plea.”

The plea deal was offered with support of the victim. As a result of the plea, Mr. Downing faces 213-283 months to life in prison. If released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender and will be on life-time supervision with the department of corrections, and the survivors will have a life-time protection order.

Downing is set to be sentenced on August 19.