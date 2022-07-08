Texas State Library and Archives Commission Becomes FamilySearch Affiliate Library

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has announced that its two public research facilities, the Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building in Austin and the Sam Houston Regional Research Center in Liberty, have been awarded official certificates as affiliate libraries of FamilySearch. This designation brings additional genealogy resources to TSLAC’s patrons.

The FamilySearch web service includes more than 6 billion searchable names and 2 billion images of historical genealogical records and adds more than 300 million free records and images annual from all over the world. It has amassed billions of birth, marriage, death, census, land and court records from more than 130 countries to help researchers discover and make family connections.

“Libraries and archives are wonderful local gathering places for learning. TSLAC is excited to become FamilySearch Affiliate Library,” said State Archivist Jelain Chubb. “This partnership helps us expand opportunities for research, family history connections and personal discoveries to our patrons.”

Visitors to TSLAC and other FamilySearch affiliate institutions can access millions of digital images while researching on site at the library. For more information about doing research at TSLAC, see www.tsl.texas.gov/arc/visit or call our Reference Desk at 512-463-5455.

