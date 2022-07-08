The Boys season 4: Will there be another series?

The Boys returned for season three at the start of June 2022 after a two-year wait, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the shocking twists of this latest series on Amazon Prime Video, fans are eager to find out what else is in store for the gang. Here’s everything Express.co.uk knows so far about the future of The Boys.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from The Boys.

Will there be another series of The Boys?

The Boys season three made its debut on Friday, June 3, when the first three episodes came out on Amazon Prime Video.

After that, a new instalment was released every week with the grand finale coming out on Friday, July 8.

While there are no more episodes to look forward to in the short term, there is no need to be concerned about the drama’s future.

The Boys has been renewed and so will be back on Prime Video for a fourth outing.

READ MORE: Kate Garraway’s trousers ‘split wide open’ as GMB host panics