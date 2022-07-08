The ‘simple ways’ drivers can save money on fuel using little-known window trick

On the first run, they were paying particular attention to fuel-saving techniques, and then driving without using those methods for the second.

The findings showed that with some very straightforward and simple-to-adopt driving strategies, huge savings could be made.

On the first run, the CamperKing team recorded an average economy of 35.3 miles to the gallon, but following the second run, this had dropped significantly to 31.8.

The second run achieved economy of 28.3mpg over the 44-mile route, representing a drop in fuel economy of seven miles per gallon or very nearly 20 percent of the economy, in just over one hour’s driving.