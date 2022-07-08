Thor Love and Thunder review: Tonally and narratively it’s a mess

With its cheesy heavy metal styling, self-aware comedy and Jeff Goldblum’s gold lame dressing gown, director Taika Waititi provided a crowdpleasing alternative to The Dark World, the space deity’s dour previous film.

Often for the better, but sometimes for the worse, Love and Thunder is our flaxen-haired hero turned up to 11.

Thor is now a full-on comedy character – an insecure himbo trying to make sense of the overblown world he lives in.

There are some very funny moments, the most memorable involving a cameo from Russell Crowe as vain Greek god Zeus.

Apparently, a lot of research goes into Crowe’s terrible accents. This time he seems to have been poring over old recordings of Harry Enfield’s kebab shop owner Stavros.