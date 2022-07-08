‘We’ll get to Berlin’ Vladimir Putin’s Chechen allies threaten to wage ‘jihad’ on Europe

The Muslim-majority ethnic group Chechens, long-time allies of Vladimir Putin are prepared to go as far as Germany to fight for jihad. The paramilitary organisation Kadyrovite forces have fought alongside Russia in the Ukraine war. In the early stages of the war, Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic, deployed its forces, saying that Vladimir Putin “took the right decision and we will carry out his orders under any circumstances.”

Chechen forces have since fought on and claim they are ready to go as far as Germany to fight for jihad.

Chechen parliament speaker Magomed Daudov told reporters: “Inshallah, there should be no doubt the DPR, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa under Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin stops us.

“Inshallah, we’ll get to Berlin. We will win, no doubt about it.

“Akhmat is power! Allahu Akbar!” Daudov shouted.