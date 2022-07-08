Where is Antiques Road Trip expert Charles Hanson based?

Charles is the proud founder of Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers which is located in Etwall, Derbyshire.

Since then, the Antiques Road Trip star has expanded the company with a total of four auction centres that offer free antiques, collectables and jewellery valuations and auctions all year round.

In 2018, Hansons London launched at the Normansfield Theatre, Teddington, and the following year, it was a Staffordshire County House Saleroom opened at Georgian mansion Bishton Hall.

Then two years ago, Hanson Holloway’s Ross in Banbury, Oxfordshire, opened its doors.