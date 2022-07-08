Gardeners’ World usually airs on BBC Two with horticulturist Monty Don and his team at its helm. Fans have loved being transported to Longmeadow each week to pick up useful tips on looking after outdoor spaces. Sadly Monty will not be in his usual slot tonight and here’s all you need to know.

Why isn’t Gardeners’ World on tonight?

Gardeners’ World fans will be sad to hear the insightful series will not air for the next couple of weeks.

Monty Don is not expected to return to the evening slot on BBC Two until Thursday, July 21.

This week, the programme aired on Thursday at 9pm with Adam Frost taking over.

There will be no show today, July 8, due to ongoing Wimbledon coverage.

Today at Wimbledon will be taking the 8pm slot, where Clare Balding will summarise the highlights from today’s matches.

