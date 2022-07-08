Wilburn Robert “Rob” Sisco, 66, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Mr. Sisco was retired from the U.S. Army and the Hardin County Road Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Ruby Peck.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Sisco; three children, John E. Sisco, Mary E. Tapia and Debra A. Roe (Austin); three stepchildren, Kelly Hensley (Randy), Julie Cline and Danny R. Cline Jr. (Anita); four grandchildren, Austin Tapia, Allissa Tapia, Pearl Roe and Emma Roe; a great-granddaughter, Addison Tapia; his former wife, Ramona Sisco; a brother, Dave Beard; two sisters, Carol Duncan and Donna Sisco; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Sisco is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, and continues from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the funeral home.

