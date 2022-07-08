Writers can learn character development and mindfulness at a Metairie library workshop

Two local writers will make presentations for other writers on Saturday, July 16, and the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.

The sessions — for beginners or experienced writers — are free and open to the public.

9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Author Constance Adler, Guided Meditation and the Creative Process

Creativity is a complex process that includes multiple phases, which each require different skills and thinking. How can we use mindfulness to optimize the creative process? Which mindfulness techniques correspond best to certain phases of the creative process?

Adler is the author of the memoir “My Bayou, New Orleans Through the Eyes of a Lover.” Her stories have appeared in numerous publications that include Oxford American, Utne Reader, Spy Magazine, Bayou, and Blackbird. Her profile of Mardi Gras float designer Henri Schindler in Gambit Weekly was honored by the Louisiana Press Association with a first-place award in feature writing.

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Pam Villagran, Character Development

Villagran says most authors don’t put as many characters in their books as she does because it can confuse readers. “To counteract this, I had to significantly develop each one of my characters early on in the storyline, so that the reader could keep them separate in their head as they read.” She will talk about handling characters.

Villagran writes the Willow Rose Series under the pen name of Ann Marie Jameson. She was born in New Orleans and has lived in various areas of the state. She considers herself to be of “Cajun” French heritage.

MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR: Bruce Spizer, a local attorney and internationally recognized expert on The Beatles, will discuss his new book, “The Beatles Magical Mystery Tour and Yellow Submarine,” at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at the East Bank Regional Library.

GENEALOGY TOURISTS: Rhonda Roederer presents “Becoming a Tombstone Tourist” at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, at East Bank Regional Library. Genealogy tourists search out cemeteries and their records to verify grave records and ancestral burial locations.

MINDFULNESS: Rolf van Anders leads a mindfulness session at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge.

BOATING SAFETY: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will conduct a boating safety class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 16, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. The class lasts between six and eight hours. Preregistration is recommended by going to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website. Students who complete the course will be issued a vessel operators certification card.

SPIRITUALITY: Bobby Cox, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist, will present research relevant to the psychological and identity-based implications of religion and spirituality, at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 16 at the East Bank Regional Library. He’ll discuss coping with the loss of religious identity and contending with life traumas within the context of secular humanism.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM EVENTS:

Everybody Hooping: 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 14, Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road, Metairie.

Kitten yoga: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, July 18, East Bank Regional Library.

Giant bubble play space: 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 18, Belle Terre Library, 5550 Belle Terre Road, Marrero.

Michelle’s Magical Poodles: 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, West Bank Regional Library, 2750 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.

Michelle’s Magical Poodles: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, Wagner Library, 6646 Riverside, Metairie.

Michelle’s Magical Poodles: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, Gretna Library, 102 Willow Drive, Gretna.

Michelle’s Magical Poodles: 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, East Bank Regional Library.

COMPUTER CLASSES: Receive free computer training at the East Bank Regional Library and the West Bank Regional Library. Seating is limited, and online registration is required. Visit the Computer Classes page at www.jplibrary.net/training and click “East Bank Regional Schedule” or “West Bank Regional Schedule.” Upcoming classes include:

Upcoming Metairie classes include:

JPL Digital Content: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 15.

Microsoft PowerPoint 1: 10 a.m. to noon, July 18.

Microsoft Excel 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 18.

One-on-One Computer Skills: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., July 21.

Microsoft PowerPoint 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 22.

Chris Smith is manager of adult programming at the Jefferson Parish Public Library.