Xur Destiny 2 location: Where is Xur today? Update for July 8





Xur is setting up shop in Destiny 2 again, with the in-demand merchant heading to a new location. The vendor will be returning to Destiny 2 with a fresh batch of rare Exotics to tempt Guardians with. Xur will be returning to Destiny 2 around 6pm UK today and will be heading to one of his usual hangout spots.

Last time around Xur was found at Nessus and had the Lord of Wolves, Celestial Nighthawk, An Insurmountable Skullfort, Crown of Tempests rare items in stock. Express.co.uk will update this article once Xur’s latest location in Destiny 2 is discovered. In other Destiny 2 news, this week Bungie celebrated 30 years of making games with this year’s edition of Bungie Day. And instead of its usual weekly updates of in-game information, the latest This Week At Bungie blog post was a fun-filled post that celebrated the Destiny community.

Opening the blog post Bungie said: “This week at Bungie, we’re celebrating Bungie Day! “This week we’re all about those good vibes. Bungie Day is our chance to celebrate our community and some of the ways you have put out as much good into the world as possible. From the story about the wildly popular puppers emote that made its debut a couple of weeks ago, to some of the most hilariously “bad” cosplays we’ve ever seen, this week is a breather. So, sit back, kick those (clean, please) shoes up, and enjoy the ride. Let’s get into it.”

And one way that Bungie is celebrating its fans is by calling on them to produce a short video about their favourite Destiny 2 memories and story as a Guardian. The Destiny makers said: “During last year’s Bungie Day, we were celebrating thirty years of making game and put out a call for players to share amazing stories around playing our games. This year, we want to hear from you all again, but centered around your stories as Guardians. “So what are we looking for? We’re asking everyone to share a short video (one minute or less) telling us about your story as a Guardian and who you are as a person. Consider this Guardian profile and your chance to tell us about your favourite Destiny memories, any friends you’ve made along the way, and anything at all that makes you feel like a Guardian.”