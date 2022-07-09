Categories Celebrities 12 Random Music Facts That Live Rent-Free In My Head Because They’re THAT Intriguing Post author By Kayla Yandoli Post date July 9, 2022 No Comments on 12 Random Music Facts That Live Rent-Free In My Head Because They’re THAT Intriguing Barbra Streisand cut her nails on one hand to learn the guitar for A Star Is Born (1976), and to me, that’s pretty darn cool. View Entire Post › Source link Related Tags facts, Intriguing, live, music’, Random, rentfree, they’re ← ‘The Beatles And India’ Blu-Ray Review – A Look At The Fab Four’s Quest For Enlightenment & Creativity → When is Rebirth Island coming back to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4? Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.