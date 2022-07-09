Ant McPartlin breaks silence on Declan Donnelly’s brother’s death ‘Lost a special man’

Ant McPartlin took to Twitter and shared his heartbreak following the death of his friend Dermott Donnelly, who is the elder brother of his co-star Declan Donnelly. Father Dermott died on Friday after being rushed to the hospital after he collapsed.
The Britain’s Got Talent host has since taken to social media and offered his condolences, as he declared the “world lost a special man”.
Taking to Ant and Dec’s joint account, he penned an emotional tribue to the late priest, in view of the presenting duo’s 6.8 million followers.
He penned: “Fr Dermott you were the kindest, wisest man I knew. Rest in peace my friend. You will never be forgotten.
“My thoughts, prayers and love are with your wonderful family. The world has lost a special man. A X.”
The diocese of Hexham and Newcastle confirmed the news that Father Dermott Donnelly died peacefully in hospital on Friday afternoon.
A statement from the diocese said: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly, who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital.
“This has come as a great shock to all of us. Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.”
A spokesman for Declan said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital surrounded by his family and close friends.
