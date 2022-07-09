Ant McPartlin breaks silence on Declan Donnelly’s brother’s death ‘Lost a special man’

Ant McPartlin took to Twitter and shared his heartbreak following the death of his friend Dermott Donnelly, who is the elder brother of his co-star Declan Donnelly. Father Dermott died on Friday after being rushed to the hospital after he collapsed.

The Britain’s Got Talent host has since taken to social media and offered his condolences, as he declared the “world lost a special man”.

Taking to Ant and Dec’s joint account, he penned an emotional tribue to the late priest, in view of the presenting duo’s 6.8 million followers.

He penned: “Fr Dermott you were the kindest, wisest man I knew. Rest in peace my friend. You will never be forgotten.

“My thoughts, prayers and love are with your wonderful family. The world has lost a special man. A X.”

