Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 release time: What time is it out?

Chief stew Natasha Webb will be joining the team along with chef Dave White.

As for the rest of the crew, viewers will meet bosun Raygan Tyler, stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, and deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

There will be one familiar face as Mzi “Zee” Dempers, will return as a deckhand following his season six stint.

Bravo teased what to expect from the new season, saying: “Expect outrageous costumes, wild nights out, and some major inter-departmental drama — and that doesn’t even cover what the charter guests are going to bring in the new season.