‘Besotted!’ Queen looked like ‘teenager with a crush’ in Philip engagement photos

The news that then-Princess Elizabeth would marry Philip Mountbatten was first announced to the world on July 9, 1947, during the reign of King George VI. They wed later that year, and the Queen and Prince Philip were happily married for 73 years until the Duke’s death in 2021. Widely regarded to be one of the most successful royal marriages ever, the Queen and Philip celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary in 2017.

After their engagement was announced, the happy couple posed for a series of sweet snaps, and the dashing young couple looked giddy at the prospect of spending the rest of their lives together.

Royal fans were also treated to their first glance of the Queen’s now iconic engagement ring, which was heart-warmingly created with diamonds from a tiara that belonged to Philip’s mother Princess Alice.

Commenting on the Queen and Philip’s engagement photos, and images of the pair in their final years together, Judi James told Express.co.uk that their body language changed “little” over the decades.

The body language expert said: “The wonderful thing about the Queen and Philip’s body language together is how little it changed over the years.

