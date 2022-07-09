Better Call Saul: Bryan Cranston teases Walt and Jesse cameos ‘Very Breaking Bad’

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s iconic Breaking Bad universe will soon be coming to an end, with the final six episodes of Better Call Saul beginning this month. However, the conclusion wouldn’t be the same without one final check-in with Walter White, (played by Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who have shared the latest details of what fans can expect from their surprise appearances on AMC’s hit spin-off.

Breaking Bad star Bryan confirmed he and co-star Aaron have three total scenes in the final instalment of Better Call Saul.

Bryan’s iconic Walter/Heisenburg ultimately got his comeuppance at the end of the original series, whilst Jesse survived to return in the 2019 film, El Camino.

While the specific circumstances of their return won’t be revealed just yet, the star did confirm Walter and Jesse will appearing in the prequel for a little longer than some fans may have been expecting.

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there’s a scene where I’m in [it] without him,” he revealed.

