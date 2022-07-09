Better Call Saul: Bryan Cranston teases Walt and Jesse cameos ‘Very Breaking Bad’

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s iconic Breaking Bad universe will soon be coming to an end, with the final six episodes of Better Call Saul beginning this month. However, the conclusion wouldn’t be the same without one final check-in with Walter White, (played by Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who have shared the latest details of what fans can expect from their surprise appearances on AMC’s hit spin-off.
Breaking Bad star Bryan confirmed he and co-star Aaron have three total scenes in the final instalment of Better Call Saul.
Bryan’s iconic Walter/Heisenburg ultimately got his comeuppance at the end of the original series, whilst Jesse survived to return in the 2019 film, El Camino.
While the specific circumstances of their return won’t be revealed just yet, the star did confirm Walter and Jesse will appearing in the prequel for a little longer than some fans may have been expecting.
“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there’s a scene where I’m in [it] without him,” he revealed.
“And then there’s a scene where we’re both in. So there are three scenes to come. It’s pretty cool.”
Unfortunately, Bryan is unable to confirm when exactly in season six his and Aaron’s cameos will occur, even if he wanted to.
“But to be honest with you,” he admitted on the SiriusXM’s Basic! Podcast.
“Because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence – I don’t even know what episodes we’re in. You’re gonna find out.”
“So the last step onto the tarmac was two steps and then into the car. We were completely cloaked…
“It’s very Breaking Bad. It was exciting because no one knew, or could know, that we were in town.”
As of yet, there have been no set photos or leaked images revealing how or when the Breaking Bad duo will be appearing.
Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) story in Better Call Saul began several years before the events of the original series, so Walter and Jesse could be shown in much earlier stages of their lives.
However, Aaron is now rather older than the 23-year-old meth cook, so there may be a possibility viewers will get a glimpse of his life following the events of El Camino.
Jesse finally managed to shake off the cartel to find a new life for himself, but could he be dragged back into a life of crime?
Plus, there is still the question of how Jimmy and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) will manage to fend off Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) in what is gearing up to be an explosive series finale.
Better Call Saul season 6 continues Mondays from July 11 on AMC and the following Tuesday on Netflix.
