Chelsea and Man City ‘strike Raheem Sterling agreement’ with £47.5m transfer imminent

Chelsea have reportedly struck an agreement with Manchester City to sign their winger Raheem Sterling. The Blues will shell out £47.5million to get their hands on the England international, seven years after he moved to the Etihad Stadium from Liverpool.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Sterling over the summer as new owner Todd Boehly looks to take the club into a new era following his takeover at the end of May. And, according to The Athletic, Sterling has already agreed personal terms with the west London giants on a five-year contract with the option of a sixth year.

Chelsea are now set to schedule a medical for Sterling in the capital before the deal is completed. And the ace will then link-up with his new team-mates for their summer tour to the USA.

Sterling has been a key player for the Citizens since joining them and has been instrumental to their league and cup success. Since the 27-year-old arrived in Manchester, he has won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup. And he has bagged an incredible 131 goals and 94 assists in 337 appearances.

