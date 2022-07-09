Categories
Celebrities

Chris Pratt Apologized To UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya After Reportedly Saying That He’s “Not A Fan” At UFC 276


Well, it looks like Chris Pratt got himself in trouble again.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

OK, let’s break this one down: Last weekend, Chris attended UFC 276. Here’s a photo of him at the event with Miles Teller.


Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

One of the matches on the card was Israel Adesanya facing off against Jared Cannonier. Israel won the bout.


Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

According to Insider, Chris appeared on ESPN’s post-show broadcast, where he reportedly dissed Israel’s walk-out and subsequent win. “I’m gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon,” he said. “I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man.”


Axelle / FilmMagic / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“I’m not a fan of coming out, like, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter,” he added. “I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Cash on that.’ You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.”


David Livingston / WireImage / Getty Images

Chris also said he would’ve preferred if Jared Cannonier won the match.

Unsurprisingly, Israel wasn’t enthused about the remark — and he replied in kind on Twitter. “Good morning. I’m the man,” he said, accompanied by a clip from the film Wanted, in which James McAvoy smacks Chris in the face with a computer keyboard. “You’re just some fan.”


@stylebender / Universal / Via Twitter: @stylebender

Despite not being mentioned in the tweet, Chris apologized to Israel regardless.

@stylebender You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️


@prattprattpratt / Via Twitter: @prattprattpratt

“You’re right. I’m sorry brutha,” he offered. “It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything.”


Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

“It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

There you have it! Let’s all kick back and relax now. In the meantime, stay out of the Octagon, Chris!


Rb / GC Images / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images





