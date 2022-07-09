Chris Pratt Apologized To UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya After Reportedly Saying That He’s “Not A Fan” At UFC 276

OK, let’s break this one down: Last weekend, Chris attended UFC 276. Here’s a photo of him at the event with Miles Teller.
One of the matches on the card was Israel Adesanya facing off against Jared Cannonier. Israel won the bout.
According to Insider, Chris appeared on ESPN’s post-show broadcast, where he reportedly dissed Israel’s walk-out and subsequent win. “I’m gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon,” he said. “I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man.”
“I’m not a fan of coming out, like, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter,” he added. “I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Cash on that.’ You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.”
Unsurprisingly, Israel wasn’t enthused about the remark — and he replied in kind on Twitter. “Good morning. I’m the man,” he said, accompanied by a clip from the film Wanted, in which James McAvoy smacks Chris in the face with a computer keyboard. “You’re just some fan.”
“You’re right. I’m sorry brutha,” he offered. “It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything.”
“It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ.”
There you have it! Let’s all kick back and relax now. In the meantime, stay out of the Octagon, Chris!
