‘Confused’ cyclist enters motorway and rides against the direction of oncoming traffic

The incident took place on a northbound stretch of the M61 near Bolton. Photographs from the scene showed the cyclist riding on the hard shoulder against the direction of traffic.
The cyclist can then be seen making their way towards a reversing National Highways vehicle.
A 61-year-old driver from Bolton who witnessed the dangerous incident told Manchester Evening News: “I was in my car travelling back from Manchester towards Bolton and had pulled off onto the slip road.
“I was heading northbound and came around a corner and there he was.
“He was peddling at the time and was wearing a helmet.
Writing on the Fareham Cops Facebook page, they said: “Just when you think you’ve seen it all before.
“Whilst out on patrol today I was behind a cyclist who went straight through a red light at lane-controlled roadworks and into the path of an oncoming car.
“Thankfully, the driver saw what was happening and gave room for the cyclist to pass by.
“After being stopped and given a verbal warning, they were sent on their way.
“Explained that not seeing the red light (or the marked police car) does not cut the mustard.
“Cyclists are one of the most vulnerable users of the roads and the rules are there for a reason.
“Aside from potentially being issued with £50 Fixed Penalty Notice, getting seriously hurt or killed on a road for the sake of waiting a couple of minutes at the red light just isn’t worth the risk.
“The rules apply to ALL road users, including cyclists.”
