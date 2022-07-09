‘Confused’ cyclist enters motorway and rides against the direction of oncoming traffic

The incident took place on a northbound stretch of the M61 near Bolton. Photographs from the scene showed the cyclist riding on the hard shoulder against the direction of traffic.

The cyclist can then be seen making their way towards a reversing National Highways vehicle.

A 61-year-old driver from Bolton who witnessed the dangerous incident told Manchester Evening News: “I was in my car travelling back from Manchester towards Bolton and had pulled off onto the slip road.

“I was heading northbound and came around a corner and there he was.

“He was peddling at the time and was wearing a helmet.

READ MORE: Drivers to save money every time they charge their EV after new law