Covid symptoms: The top sign vaccinated patients are ‘more likely’ to report

The UK is currently seeing a rise in Covid cases triggered by two Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest Government data shares that there’s been a 26.5 percent rise in Covid cases in the week leading up to 1 July. Here’s the top Covid sign, seen in fully vaccinated patients, that could help reveal the infection.

After the Omicron variant appeared last winter, experts and patients helped to redefine the common symptoms linked to the virus.

While the classic symptoms of Covid such as cough, fever and loss or change to taste and smell can still occur, they aren’t considered the most prevalent anymore.

The Zoe Covid Study app reports that one top symptom seen in fully jabbed patients was sneezing.

However, the research portal reports that this sign is only seen in those who had their jab.

