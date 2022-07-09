Drivers to save money every time they charge their electric car after new law ‘confusion’

Mr Marshall added: “However, to ensure this smooth interaction, smart chargers have integral connectivity requirements.

“The new regulations state that all smart chargers must have a data connection that can measure and transmit records so that drivers can view their charging history – validating that consumers can constantly safeguard their energy consumption.

“For this to comfortably work, smart charging networks require a reliable, ubiquitous connection to provide data on charging activity and enable the monitoring of energy consumption.

“This is not achievable using WiFi as passcodes change, and WiFi services may be interrupted for periods of time.