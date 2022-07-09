Energy crisis: Log burners can save you £422 with ‘reliable, affordable’ heating in winter

Experts at Cornwall Insight have most recently issued a dire warning, as their predictions show that the energy bills in October could reach an eye-watering £3,244 in October. A staggering increase of £1,273 within just six months, an increase like this threatens to cripple millions of families in the UK, as many may be forced to choose between heating and eating. In light of such dire figures, experts have suggested that firing up wood-burning stoves may be a viable way to reduce household bills by up to 13 percent.
When compared to the projected figures from Cornwall Insight, this means that households with burners could save up to £422 this winter.
The chair of the Stove Industry Alliance, Andy Hill said: “In the face of spiralling energy bills and growing awareness of the shortfalls of grid dependency during poor winter weather causing long power cuts, a wood-burning stove offers a reliable and affordable way to heat our homes.
“A modern wood burning stove costs about a third of the price of electric heating and approximately 13 percent less than gas central heating for the average household, with these savings set further grow when the next energy price cap increase is introduced this autumn.”
Experts generally consider heat pumps to be the future of heating in British households, particularly with a ban on new gas boilers coming into effect by 2035.
However, this technology is still prohibitively expensive for many households, even with the Government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme that offers up to £5,000 in subsidies to replace gas boilers.
Meanwhile, log burners can have a significant advantage in this area, with the initial cost of installation ranging anywhere from £500 to £5,000 for high-end devices.
However, log burners have faced a lot of criticism, after studies found that they emit toxic smoke that can be continually harmful to humans, and exceed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) daily guidelines for air pollution
The burning of wood creates tiny particulates called PM2.5 and PM10 – which can also cause heart and lung problems.
“This cost-effectiveness, combined with wood fuel’s renewable and sustainable credentials, and the ability to source fuel locally, helps to further reduce the carbon intensity of home heating, and means responsible wood burning has a clear role to play in our low carbon future.”
