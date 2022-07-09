‘Everyone creates a character’ Mick Jagger opens up on Keith Richards’ real persona

“I don’t think he cares about that any more, and I don’t blame him.”

When asked about whether he felt comfortable doing interviews, Keith went on to admit: “It depends on the interviewer.

“I don’t mind, I must now and again it’s a grind answering the same questions, but at the same time it’s a challenge because you think, ‘Can I come up with an answer that means the same thing but using different words?'”

He added: “We are all hand in glove to sell our product, but I consider ut as part of the game.”