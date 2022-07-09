F1 sprint LIVE: Austrian GP updates as Lewis Hamilton aims to bounce back after crash

Max Verstappen left it late to pip Charles Leclerc with his final Q3 run at the end of yesterday’s qualifying session.

The Dutchman registered the fastest lap of the day with a time of 1:04.984 to put him less than one-tenth ahead of Leclerc, who managed to qualify ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Sergio Perez set the fourth-quickest time in Q3 but was later adjudged to have exceeded track limits on his final Q2 lap and the Mexican driver has since been knocked down to a 13th-placed start for today’s sprint.

Meanwhile, it was a disastrous qualifying session on Friday for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashing out in the final minutes of Q3.

The former lost control at Turn Five and was unable to prevent his car from skidding into the barriers before the latter spun out at the last corner just moments later.