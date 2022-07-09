First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).







Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.