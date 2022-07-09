Funny Call of Duty Meme Compares Stuns in Modern Warfare to Cold War

An entertaining Call of Duty meme highlights the difference in effectiveness when it comes to the Stun Grenades featured in recent games.

Call of Duty fans are always debating which games were better in terms of maps, weapons, and overall gameplay. Recently, a discussion about the quality of Stun Grenades in two recent Call of Duty titles was kickstarted by a meme.

This is hardly the first time Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War were compared, as many have analyzed the two games to discuss just how different they are from one another. Some discussions have highlighted Modern Warfare’s more advanced engine, while others have pointed out how weak Modern Warfare 2019’s Spec Ops mode was in comparison to Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode. However, the most consistent debate is about the gameplay offered in each title, something that a recent Stun Grenade meme highlights.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 Concept Art Leaks Online

The meme in question comes from Reddit user and Call of Duty fan MasterOfMagics22, and it utilizes the popular slapping cat format. In this meme, the angrier and more muscular cat that slams the table represents the Stun Grenades from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019. This highlights their extreme effectiveness, which is a far cry from the weaker Stun Grenades seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Fittingly, the Redditor uses the meme’s weaker cat to make fun of the 2020 title’s lackluster Tacticals.

Which Stun Grenades gamers like more comes down to player preference, as those that like using them in combat will surely prefer the more powerful Modern Warfare version. For those that hate being hit by Stuns and dislike how they take control away from the player, Black Ops Cold War’s weaker versions of these Grenades will likely be ideal. Ultimately, though, each Stun Grenade suits the game it comes from. With Modern Warfare being slower and more tactical, powerful Stuns make sense, just like weak Stuns make sense in a fast-paced and arcadey game like Black Ops Cold War.





However, there is something to be said for Stun Grenades becoming too weak, as spideyjiri adds to the discussion by saying that Stuns “literally do nothing” in Call of Duty: Vanguard. While they joke that the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will give stunned players a bunch of boosts, as this seems to follow the current trajectory for this equipment piece, the concern behind the humor is understandable. Hopefully, the next Call of Duty game delivers a well-balanced Stun Grenade that satisfies all players.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta on the way, and Stun Grenades likely to be included within it, fans should be able to see if the item will be worth using in the next game. Further, if it is in need of some tuning, the beta should give Call of Duty fans a chance to let Infinity Ward know ahead of the game’s full release.





MORE: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Should Bring Back the Nuke Killstreak