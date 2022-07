Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet July 12 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto, and by Zoom.

Mark Olsen will present “What’s New in Family Tree Maker.”

Those who don’t know what Family Tree Maker is or those who have the software and want to know what is new can attend. A door prize will be given. Guests are welcome.

To get the Zoom link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.