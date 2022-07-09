Hay fever: Can sex improve your runny nose and sore throat? Doctor weighs in

“Simple methods such as dabbing a little vaseline under the nose, quitting smoking, and keeping pets clean can go a long way to keeping allergies at bay.

“If you have ongoing symptoms please see your GP as there are prescription medications that can help as well.”

The doctor also went on to debunk some other popular myths about hay fever treatment – including using honey.

“Honey is useful when you have a cold as it is anti-inflammatory, and I can see why people might think it would work for hay fever too.

“Unfortunately, while it might soothe a tickly and other mucus membranes, it won’t go far in saving you from pollen and other irritants completely.”