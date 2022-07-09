If You Consider Any Of These 19 Movies One Of Your Favorites I’m Sorry To Say But You Have Bad Taste

If you loved He’s All That, I would suggest sticking to watching TikToks instead.
Sure, everyone has their own opinion on movies. However, let’s not deny just how bad these ones were.
1.
Cats
2.
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
3.
Spring Breakers
4.
Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker
5.
He’s All That
6.
Just Go with It
7.
The Boss Baby
8.
The Nun
9.
Minions
10.
Ted
11.
Ocean’s 8
12.
X-Men: The Last Stand
13.
Ma
14.
The Shape of Water
15.
The Unforgivable
16.
The Emoji Movie
17.
The Last Airbender
18.
Don’t Look Up
19.
Midsommar
Did you like or dislike any of these movies? Let us know in the comments!
Source link