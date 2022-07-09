Implemented OSIP ideas — May 2022

ESA’s Open Space Innovation Platform ( OSIP ) seeks novel ideas for new space research activities. Campaigns and Channels invite solutions to specific problems or ideas on more general topics, with those run by Discovery & Preparation, including the Open Discovery Ideas Channel , specifically looking for ideas that could be implemented as system studies, early technology developments, or PhD or postdoc research co-funded by ESA and a university.

Tracking objects in space is a challenge, but is necessary for applications such as removing pieces of space debris. This study aims to develop an autonomous tracking system (auto-tracker or intelligent space camera) using low-profile hardware.

In May 2022, the following ideas were implemented through the Open Discovery Ideas Channel .

Cognitive cloud computing in space

The following ideas were implemented through the Campaign for new ideas for Cognitive Cloud Computing in Space.

Dual-camera satellite with onboard AI-based decision-making capabilities

OHB Hellas

Aiming to demonstrate how AI could enable new capabilities in future Earth observation satellite missions. The project will target both high spatial and temporal resolution imaging with minimal use of space and ground resources. AI will be used to fine-point the high-resolution camera towards specific area of interest, after they have been detected in low-resolution images.

Commercial cloud computing in space

D-Orbit

Kick-starting future economies through a network of data centres in space, connected via intersatellite links. An early step towards this vision is already operating in orbit; this study will take the concept a step further by proposing an open competition for industry in ESA Member States; winners could fly their proposal in space on existing infrastructure.

LEO-GEO4GHG: LEO-GEO for GreenHouse Gases

SATLANTIS

Detecting and quantifying methane leaks in gas facilities in near real-time with high resolution in space and time. The study will explore combining data from Earth observation and meteorological satellites with cutting-edge AI to detect and quantify leaks.

Cognition: distributed data processing system for lunar activities

KP Labs

Introducing more autonomy into lunar surface exploration. According to a Euroconsult study, 51 missions to the Moon are planned in 2020–2029, and the lunar exploration market will be worth $2.7 billion by 2029. But the Moon is so far away that transmitting data to Earth is a challenge. This project will investigate processing data on board the rover and lander, to send only the most valuable data to Earth and increase the autonomy of the rover and lander.

Beyond the Mission Paradigm: Federated Reconfigurable Infrastructure via Edge Devices in Space (FRIENDS)

Mission Control Space Services

Using federated machine learning to repurpose and reconfigure computer assets for sustainable lunar exploration. Federated learning is a decentralised learning strategy that could enable the different nodes in a network, such as lunar rovers or landers, to cooperate to learn to distinguish different lunar terrains.

Don’t try this at home

Planetek Italia

Demonstrating the benefits of a cognitive cloud computing infrastructure in space to provide commercial services to Earth observation sensors and space-based data providers. Based on a use case set in the maritime domain, the study will provide a preliminary design for cognitive computing in space and prepare a technically and commercially viable implementation plan.

Hybrid edge-cloud AI accelerated astrometric reduction pipeline for agile near real-time in-situ space surveillance and tracking

Vyoma

Accelerating the technologies needed for effective space traffic management from space. In particular, the project aims to investigate hybrid edge and cloud computing to perform near real-time localisation of objects in space.

NEU4SST: NEUromorphic processing for Space Surveillance and Tracking

University of Strathclyde

Demonstrating the potential of neuromorphic computing (inspired by the human brain) and event-based cameras (inspired by the human visual system), for in-space edge-computing detection and tracking of moving targets.

Blockchain ecosystem for an autonomous consensus mechanism of federated satellite networks

Parametry UG

Automating cloud infrastructure in space. Bringing a computing system to a higher level of autonomy and awareness comes with the challenge of agreeing on decisions among multiple agents (machines and humans) and detecting needs in resources to plan actions automatically. To achieve this goal, this study investigates some features from blockchain technology and proposes its application for space traffic management and disaster response.

PERTEO: PErsistent Real-Time Earth Observation for responsive disaster management

Deimos Engineering and Systems SLU

Providing global real-time and persistent disaster monitoring services. This study will define and analyse the theoretical PERTEO mission – a mission that would greatly improve services provided to citizens, enable on-demand disaster services, exploit the satellite-as-a-service concept, and employ on-board processing, intelligence and AI applications.

D-TACS: On demand data transformations and auto-calibration in orbit

Trillium Technologies

Implementing onboard, on-demand, fast and accurate machine learning emulators (hardware or software that enables one computer system to behave like another computer system) for atmospheric correction. This would expand the range of onboard use cases, in particular, verification and measurement of subtle variables characteristic of vegetation, fire risk or fuel moisture.

STARCORP: Automated and self-improving follow-up verification of detrimental human-activity from LEO

Trillium Technologies

Enabling the global monitoring of methane emissions using a ‘tip and cue’ system. The project will explore using a non-dedicated satellite that rapidly scans Earth such that it ‘revisits’ the same region of ground often (the tip). When the satellite spots a suspected methane source, it tasks another spacecraft equipped with a high-resolution instrument to look at it in more detail (the cue).

