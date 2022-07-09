Javid and Hunt pledge massive tax cuts as pair launch leadership bids to succeed Boris





Both former Health Secretaries have declared their plans to run for Conservative Party leader in the Sunday Telegraph. The pair are calling for tax cuts – with Mr Javid looking to scrap an increase in National Insurance and Mr Hunt pledging to help businesses.

They join Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in the leadership race. Mr Javid stated that he would scrap the controversial National Insurance rise, which was introduced during his time as Health Secretary to fund the NHS and social care. In an apparent attack on Rishi Sunak, his rival for the leadership, Mr Javid told the Telegraph: “I’m not sure I would have done it if I had been chancellor, but I was focused on my job and I’m not trying to do other people’s jobs for them.” Recently, Rishi Sunak announced he will stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest via a slickly-produced video.

Posting a clip on Twitter, alongside a #Ready4Rishi hashtag, he wrote: “I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. “Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the economy.” The Tory leadership contenders both said they would cancel Mr Sunak’s planned rise in corporation tax and instead reduce the 25 per cent rate to 15 per cent. Mr Javid, who was succeeded as Chancellor by Mr Sunak, used his interview to set out an economic plan that also includes bringing forward the planned 1p income tax cut to next year and a further temporary cut to fuel duty. READ MORE: The six Tories who’ve launched a leadership bid

Another cornerstone of the ex-Foreign Secretary’s pitch was as a figure to “restore trust” of voters in the Conservative Party, arguing he was the “only major candidate who has not served in Boris Johnson’s Government”. He added: “I called out what was going wrong long before any of the other major contenders and I have not been defending the indefensible.”