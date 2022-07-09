Jefferson County, CO

The Jefferson County Archives has been very busy over the past year implementing a newly designed website to make historical information about the county easier to find. It contains links to a keyword searchable catalog, a brand-new digital collections site, and many other useful resources.

The catalog offers information about all the collections available in the archives. This even includes unprocessed materials which are materials that haven’t been formally processed but are available for research.

The digital collections site allows the public to explore the county’s ever-growing collection of digitized records such as the Board of County Commissioners’ Minutes and Resolutions, Assessment Rolls and Tax Lists, records for genealogy research, historical maps, photographs, and much more. New content will be added weekly, so check back often!

Community members can now access digitized archival materials quickly and easily without having to visit county offices or submit requests for manual searches. This supports the Jefferson County vision to provide efficient and effective self-service options to the public while also streamlining internal county operations.

Congratulations to the Jefferson County Archivist, Ronda Frazier, for leading this impactful initiative! And to Ericka Bremer from the Innovation Team for providing business analysis and project management support. We hope that the public finds the new website easy to navigate and the resources on it useful for their research.

