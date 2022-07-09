John Gwynne: Former Sky Sports commentator dies aged 77







John Gwynne has died at the age of 77

Former Sky Sports darts commentator and broadcaster John Gwynne has died at the age of 77 following his battle with cancer.

Gwynne was part of the Sky Sports darts commentary team for two decades – he covered the WDC’s first World Championship in 1993 – until he retired in 2013 after covering 20 World Championships and 20 World Matchplays.

He was also a regular match reporter on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday and also covered cricket, rugby league and speedway.

Gwynne, who reported on darts for radio and the ‘Darts Phone Line Commentary’ before joining Sky Sports, after moving from his original career as a schoolteacher, was inducted into the Professional Darts Corporation’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

“John was a respected and popular figure in darts and across sports media and this is a sad time for all who knew him,” said PDC chief executive Matt Porter.

“As part of the original Sky Sports commentary team alongside Sid Waddell and Dave Lanning, John’s distinctive voice was part of the soundtrack to the PDC’s formative years and they formed an iconic trio.

“John was hugely passionate about the sport of darts and made a great contribution at all levels during his career.

“We send our condolences and sympathies to John’s family and friends.”

