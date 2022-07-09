Categories
Kate delights in a thrilling Ladies Singles Final alongside tennis legends and stars


Looking elegant in a citrus yellow Roksanda dress, she gasped, cheered and shielded her eyes as she watched Russia-born Elena Rybakina, 23, beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur, 27.

Kate, 40, joined stars including Top Gun actor Tom Cruise and singer Ellie Goulding in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

The Duchess, a Wimbledon regular, sat with former tennis ace Martina Hingis.

Also enjoying the sun-bathed drama from the box were former ladies champions Billie Jean King and Angela Mortimer, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and Downton Abbey’s Dame Maggie Smith.

Rybakina – 17th seed – became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a major title.

Her appearance was not without controversy as she was born in Russia, banned from competing. She began playing under Kazakhstan’s flag in 2018. Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, presented the finalists with their trophies. 



Tony Whitfield

