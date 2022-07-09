Kirsten Dunst ties knot with Jesse Plemons after 6 years of relationship

Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst has finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Jesse Plemons, after six years together.

The couple secretly got married last weekend at the Golden Eye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, as per reports, after sharing six years of their lives and two kids together.

A rep for Dunst told the media outlets, “I can just confirmed they got married. No other details will be given.”

Dunst, 40, and Plemons, 34, began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the FX show Fargo after Dunst had split from her boyfriend at the time, Garrett Hedlund.

Dunst and Plemons got engaged in 2017 and welcomed their first child together, son Ennis, in May 2018. They became a family of four when their son James was born in May 2021.