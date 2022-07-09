Lewis Hamilton blasts ‘mind-blowing’ fans who cheered crash at Austrian GP qualifying

During the Sprint Race Hamilton was involved in an incident with Pierre Gasly, having made contact with both on the first lap and the AlphaTauri driver was sent into a spin. “I just got a bit of wheelspin, and was under attack from the cars around me,” Hamilton told Motorsport.com. “And then Pierre just moved over on me, so I had nowhere to go. I’m just grateful to have finished, and I managed to get one point.”

Dutch fans at the race were warned by David Croft not to cheer for any collisions, the Sky Sports F1 commentator said that kind of behaviour has no place in the sport.

“Do me one favour this afternoon though, give every single driver the biggest cheer as they go past and we will have none of this cheering when people crash,” Croft told fans. “We don’t like that do we? We don’t like that. We don’t want to do that at any track throughout the season.”