Local tree walk held in support of environmental health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cornell Cooperative Expansion of Monroe County partnered with the City of Rochester’s Forestry Department and the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle to host a Guided Tree Walk on Saturday.

The walk began at First Street Park and took participants through Bay Street, Goodman Avenue, and Central Park, until returning back to the park. Along the walk, local foresters educated participants on trees, their ecological functions, and the benefits of good environmental health.

The event organizers said it was a collaborative project to promote the city’s environmental health.

Officials said the event was also meant to kick off the Tree Canopy Initiative, which was supported by the University of Rochester through their Environmental Health Sciences Center Capacity Building Project Program.