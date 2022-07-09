Categories
UK

London emergency: Air ambulance rushes to packed Victoria Park as major incident unfolds


After the air ambulance arrived on the scene on marketing consultant, called Ariane Oiticica, tweeted: “Drama in Victoria Park.” Another Twitter user, called Andy C also tweeted to state, “air ambulance was dropping someone off to be transferred to hospital”. Louis, a witness at Victoria Park told Express.co.uk: “We were very shocked when we saw the air ambulance come down – everyone in the park was watching.

There were police everywhere and several ambulances.

I don’t know what happened but I hope the person is okay.”

More to follow…



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.